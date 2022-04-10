Stephens Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

