StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.99.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

