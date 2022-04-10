StockNews.com Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

BP opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in BP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

