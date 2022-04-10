Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stryker worth $352,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

