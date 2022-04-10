Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 201,574 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Marvell Technology worth $250,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

MRVL stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

