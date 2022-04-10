Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Gilead Sciences worth $328,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,075. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.