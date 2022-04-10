Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $375,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average is $606.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

