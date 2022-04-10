Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,641,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 469,690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ford Motor worth $241,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.05. 75,085,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,812,936. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

