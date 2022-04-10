Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $236.48 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $236,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 1,237,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,133. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

