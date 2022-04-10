Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $253.64 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 928,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $253,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,481. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

