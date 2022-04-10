Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $126,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $9.72 on Friday, reaching $254.11. 2,106,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,085. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

