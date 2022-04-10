Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of SBA Communications worth $147,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.72. The stock had a trading volume of 629,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,199. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $274.60 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average is $338.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.