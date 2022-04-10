Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Xcel Energy worth $120,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,474. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

