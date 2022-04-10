Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,054 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $272,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded up $17.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $649.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.80 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.