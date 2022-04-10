Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 527,442 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,138,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $384,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 24,962,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,655,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

