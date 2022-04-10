Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 650,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $117,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.