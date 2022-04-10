Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190,068 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Visa worth $1,108,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

