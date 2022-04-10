Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $320,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 187,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $6.54 on Friday, hitting $319.83. 783,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

