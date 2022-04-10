suterusu Price Down 16.5% This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $49,857.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

