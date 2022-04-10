Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 192.4% Over Last Week

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 192.4% higher against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,185.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

