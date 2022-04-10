Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.75.

TLIS stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.