Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Richard Stoneburner Acquires 42,540 Shares

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Richard Stoneburner bought 42,540 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,485.18 ($10,139.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 9.96.
Tamboran Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
