Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Richard Stoneburner Acquires 42,540 Shares

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBNGet Rating) insider Richard Stoneburner bought 42,540 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,485.18 ($10,139.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

