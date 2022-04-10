Tapmydata Market Capitalization Reaches $744,179.48 (TAP)

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $744,179.48 and $174.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00264056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.40 or 0.00670217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,106,750 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.