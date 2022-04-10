Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

