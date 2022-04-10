Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
