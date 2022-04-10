Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 182,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,746. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

