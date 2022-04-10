The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.64. 1,078,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.