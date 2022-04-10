The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $54.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

SKYW stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

