The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $33,292.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27.

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $224.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

