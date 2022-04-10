The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $360.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

