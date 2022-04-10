The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.32.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.