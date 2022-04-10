THORChain Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $96.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $8.89 or 0.00021072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

