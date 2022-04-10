Throne Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $27.89 million and $4.92 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

