Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

