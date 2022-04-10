Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

