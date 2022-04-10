Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,551. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

