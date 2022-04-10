Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $965.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $986.40 million. Trimble posted sales of $886.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. 851,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. Trimble has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

