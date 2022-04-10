Truist Financial Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

