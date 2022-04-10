Ubex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,062.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $981,980.44 and $144,062.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011241 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00238043 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

