UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

UCA Coin (UCA) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $909,454.42 and $2,031.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.46 or 0.07563238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,257.13 or 0.99731158 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,340,373,720 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,513,585 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

