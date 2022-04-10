Unslashed Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $14,663.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.16 or 0.07611185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,118.97 or 0.99800683 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

