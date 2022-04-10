US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.74 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 647,430 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in US Foods by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

