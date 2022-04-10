Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,070 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $176.70. 15,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,915. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $183.98.

