Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 718,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,546. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.