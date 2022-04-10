Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $86.84. 24,866,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,549,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.