Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 264.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 924,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.