Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

