Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.92. 272,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

