Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $31.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,025.49. 18,294,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,097,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $918.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $968.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

