Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 11,788,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.