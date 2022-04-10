Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

